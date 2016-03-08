Maldini: 'We're convinced that Gattuso is the man, signing Bakayoko depends on FFP'
11 April at 14:45AC Milan's sporting strategy & development director Paolo Maldini has said that the club is confident that Rino Gattuso is still the man to take the club forward, confirming that signing Tiemoue Bakayoko permanently will depend on FFP.
UEFA released a statement yesterday confirming that they will be investigating the club for FFP irregularities from the 2017-18 campaign. Former owner Yonghong Li had left the club in a debt of around 120 million euros.
Maldini told Sportmediaset that he believes signing Bakayoko permanently will depend on the FFP investigations.
He said: "He showed great character, he hadn't started very well and had to fall into a different reality to which he was accustomed. We are super happy with him, we will try to redeem him. It will depend on the FPF and the final championship position.
"The Champions League will count in the market but also for the enthusiasm of the group, it would be bad not to go to the Europe of the great ones for the seventh time in a row. Going back to the Champions League needs a lot of work and we want to do it as soon as possible. "
Bakayoko has been one of Milan's most important players this season, gaining the trust of Gattuso, despite starting badly.
Maldini though, is convinced that Gattuso is still the man for the club.
He said: " We are happy with Rino and have never been in discussion. There was never the idea of changing it, we are convinced that it is the right coach. On the part of the club there is a very direct relationship with him, as with the players.
"Rino knows everything, knows what we think of him and his work. Never thought of changing it. Leonardo and I often tell each other: how nice it would be to win again with Rino on the bench."
