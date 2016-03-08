Maldini praises Paqueta: 'We sometimes forget that he's a boy who came from Brazil'
17 February at 10:15AC Milan legend and the club's sporting strategy and development director Paolo Maldini has revealed one improvement that Lucas Paqueta has been asked to add to his game since his arrival at the rossoneri.
The January arrivals of Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek have transformed Milan's season as the rossoneri have cemented a place in the top four and have made it to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia too.
Maldini was recently talking to Sky Italia about Paqueta and he revealed that the Brazilian has been having issues about language ever since he arrived at the club.
He said: "He's a smart guy, we asked him to speed up, there's also the language problem, he's the only one who speaks Portuguese of all the players.
"He has had a huge impact on the team, he solved our problems with his quality his transition problem: he is always looking forward, he has the gift of the class inside."
Maldini also told DAZN: "IHe's growing, sometimes we forget that he's a boy who came from Brazil after a month's vacation, got married, we just threw him in and he's never gone out.
"Brazilian football is very different from ours, but what surprised him is the application that also puts us in the defensive phase, which is perhaps where he has to learn more. "
