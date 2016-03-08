Following a long wait of nine years, Paolo Maldini is finally back to AC Milan, the club where he spent all of his careers.



Milan has released a statement regarding the former Rossoneri captain last night.



“The new course of AC Milan is further strengthened by the appointment of Paolo Maldini as the new Director of Strategic Development in the Sports Area. Paolo is a living legend in the Rossoneri history for his exceptional class, talent, leadership, loyalty, and his record of successes. These qualities will play a decisive role in getting Milan back to the greatness it deserves."



Since the Elliott group took over and appointed Leonardo, the Rossoneri took huge steps in signing Higuain and Caldara. Now the club is ready for Maldini's return.



The 50-year-old has won numerous domestic and continental titles with the Diavolo and today will be presented as the new Strategic Development Director and he will be presented in a press conference today at 4:30.



LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE



Maldini: "People make the difference, Leo is a very good friend of mine, we are different but we complete each other. He called me 20 days ago, immediately after he was given the job. I talked to the members of the club in New York and now I am excited to be here."



"I don't do much talking, but I talk more than when I was a footballer. Roles are different but I belong to this club. I think my experience will be very important."







"The project of AC Milan and my role are strictly linked. I have no experience at a managerial level but working close to Leonardo is important for me. The club will follow our directions."



"I will take care of the first team, the relationship with the manager, the Primavera, the transfer. I'll share the responsibility of the sporting area with Leonardo. We'll have the same duties."



Leonardo: "It's great to have Paolo here. No other club has such a big symbol as Paolo. His family is so much linked with the club and it's an honour for me to work with him. We are close friends."



Scaroni: "I am not going to remain in charge of the club for too long but I am sure this problem will be solved in the coming months. I look at Leonardo and Maldini and I feel like they've never left Milanello."



Maldini: "There is an incredible evolution. As a football fan you have to understand that the game is not the same anymore but I haven't seen many tactical changes since 2009."



Leonardo: "I tried to take Maldini to PSG but I couldn't manage. Each time that something happens in our life we are informed and for me it was immediate to ask him to return to AC Milan after that I was appointed."



"The club must be solid and this club will be solid. We must think about the FFP, there won't be crazy signings. We'll talk about the transfer window. I was guaranteed that the owners are serious and want to remain in charge of mid-long term. I didn't want a short-term commitment."



"I've spoken with Gattuso, we'll meet soon. We finished 6th in the last two seasons. We'll try to strengthen the team. We will do something before the end of the season."



"The sense of belonging for a club must remain the same that in the past."



Leonardo: "Paolo and I will be in charge of everything related to the transfer window. It was incredible to see Paolo's commitments during training and his will and desire must be imitated by today's players. Signing players are not the only thing that makes the difference. We want serious players, players that want to sweat for the shirt. Paolo has always wanted to stay here and his commitment is the same we want to see in our players. We won't sign a top player due to the FFP. We'll try to sign good players within the parameters of the FFP."



Maldini: "I'm on very good terms with fans, everybody knows what happened on my last day as a footballer. It's part of the past and I am not thinking about it, it's not something I am concerned about."



Leonardo: "The sporting part will be represented by me, Paolo and Ringhio [Gattuso]. We did a lot for the club in the past and we know each other very well. Let's hope results will come along."

Maldini:"Donnarumma knows how much important this club is. This guy has had to handle lot of pressure for a goalkeeper that plays at San Siro and is not even over age. I can help to solve his difficult relationship with a part of fans, that's for sure."



Leo: "Suso is an important player for us, for now we have no offers and I don't think he is going to leave, that's not what we feel. Rabiot? I met nobody. He is the first player that signed a contract with me at Psg but I didn't try to sign him. We had no contacts. Kaka? He is my pupil, he'd like to learn how to work as a director. He is the last Ballon d'Or of AC Milan. For sure he will be around. We'll talk in September but he will have no role, I will meet him and we will talk. He will remain close to us but he will have no role."



Maldini: "The Italian block is important. It can be a good basis to build our future."