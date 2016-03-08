Maldini pushes for contract renewal of Milan star
07 September at 16:35AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini is reportedly pushing for the contract renewal of Giacomo Bonaventura.
The Italian attacking midfielder has been injured for the rossoneri for a majority of the last two seasons. Marco Giampaolo's system has seen Milan use Suso behind the strikers, as continue to lack a proper number ten for a 4-3-1-2 shape.
Tuttosport claim that with Bonaventura set for a return, he is expected to play a key role for the side. And Maldini knows that. So does Zvonomir Boban. They want to prioritise Bonaventura signing a new deal and have already offered a new deal, which could guarantee a stay at the rossoneri beyond the summer of 2020.
