Maldini pushes for contract renewal of Milan star

AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini is reportedly pushing for the contract renewal of Giacomo Bonaventura.



The Italian attacking midfielder has been injured for the rossoneri for a majority of the last two seasons. Marco Giampaolo's system has seen Milan use Suso behind the strikers, as continue to lack a proper number ten for a 4-3-1-2 shape.



Tuttosport claim that with Bonaventura set for a return, he is expected to play a key role for the side. And Maldini knows that. So does Zvonomir Boban. They want to prioritise Bonaventura signing a new deal and have already offered a new deal, which could guarantee a stay at the rossoneri beyond the summer of 2020.