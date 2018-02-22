Maldini reveals his thoughts on Donnarumma
19 May at 12:40
AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini spoke to Tuttosport, revealing his thoughts on Donnarumma, who could leave the Rossoneri this summer.
Maldini also believes that Donnarumma is "paying for a year of controversy", which he thinks isn't fair.
"Has his growth stopped? Well, I think it lasted too long. His calm and tranquillity in moments of protest seemed very strange to me, having experienced the pressure of San Siro. I believe that now Donnarumma is paying for a year of controversy which isn't justified."
