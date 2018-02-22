AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini spoke to Tuttosport, revealing his thoughts on Donnarumma, who could leave the Rossoneri this summer.



"Has his growth stopped? Well, I think it lasted too long. His calm and tranquillity in moments of protest seemed very strange to me, having experienced the pressure of San Siro. I believe that now Donnarumma is paying for a year of controversy which isn't justified." Maldini also believes that Donnarumma is "paying for a year of controversy", which he thinks isn't fair.

"In life, I learned that if you don't live in the environment where things happen, you hardly understand reality. However, communication is very important and certainly, there were flaws on one side and the other. What's sad is that a guy so strong, so young and so promising has already been burned by some of the fans. That isn't good for anyone, neither for the boy nor for the club."