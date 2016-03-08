Maldini's wife adds to speculation over his future

After the departure of head coach Rino Gattuso and sporting director Leonardo the future of club legend, Paolo Maldini could also be in doubt.



The position of Maldini remains a doubt, as his position at the club is linked to that of departing Leonardo and therefore faces the sack as Ivan Gazidis looks to revolutionise the club.



Adriana Fossa, the wife of the Milanese executive, took to Instagram to like to a post with a photo that shows her husband, with a question mark on his chest, and an 'X' on Leonardo's.



"Leonardo and Maldini disagree with the line of the new Milan of Gazidis which foresees young players to be resold while the two would like to bet on a mix of young and experienced players ".



As anticipated yesterday by calciomercato.com Milan will soon clarify Maldini's position, understanding whether he wants to break free from Leonardo.

