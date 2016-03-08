Maldini talks penalty controversy, Ibrahmiovic's renewal and Rebic
23 February at 14:00Yesterday AC Milan faced Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in a thrilling match. The Rossoneri took the lead thanks to a goal from Ante Rebic, who has been in amazing form this year but had to do with a draw as the home side were awarded a controversial penalty at the end of the match which Pulgar converted.
After the match, Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini took stock of the referee's decision on the penalty but also spoke about other things, especially the current positive moment of Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and more.
"We played better than Fiorentina, we were deservedly ahead, we did not know how to manage the game in the right way. There is a bit of a nuisance on the penalty, the non-call of the VAR does not convince us," he told DAZN (via goal.com).
"If this is a penalty, I don't understand it. On Ibra's disallowed goal, they went to see and cancelled it, on Dalbert's foul they went to see and sent him off. I don't understand why they didn't go to see the third time. I never saw a penalty like this, you can see that there is no penalty."
After that Maldini spoke to Sky Sport (via goal.com) about the situations of Ante Rebic, who arrived at the club on a last-minute loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt without an option to buy, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who signed a 6-month contract with the Rossoneri in January.
"Rebic is here on a two-year loan, so next year he will be with us, then we will see what will happen. For Ibrahimovic there is a six-month contract with an automatic renewal clause in case we qualify to the Champions League," Maldini said.
"Otherwise we will, of course, sit with him and talk. With Ibra it is a personal discourse in which there must always be an open dialogue and this dialogue exists, otherwise, he would have not come."
Finally, the technical director addressed the hypothesis of Ralf Ragnick becoming the next coach of the club, replacing Stefano Pioli.
"On Ragnick I replied before as director of the technical area, I never contacted Ragnick and therefore Ragnick is not a suitable profile for our team according to my vision. I answer for what I know and what I do," he concluded.
Go to comments