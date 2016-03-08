Maldini understands derby disappointment and confirms AC Milan season objective
26 October at 23:15With AC Milan going through a negative period and getting two negative results from matches against Inter and Betis, fans have been expressing disappointment with the performances of the team. Rossoneri director Paolo Maldini expressed understanding over the fans' mood and reflected on the club's goal for the season in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"We played very badly in the derby, it is true, and I understand the great disappointment perfectly, but we go on with confidence that animated us before these two consecutive defeats," he said.
"We must keep in mind that coming from a sixth-place finish, the fourth place is our objective, which is a significant improvement. Nw we have two matches at the San Siro against teams from Genoa and winning them could get us back on track for the Champions League.
"There is confidence also because Milan showed good performances in almost all the matches they played, but in the derby, Inter were superior to us. They were unrecognizable to the Inter team against Parma. In our league even the small teams can pose problems," Maldini concluded.
