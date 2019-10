Maldini: 'We made a mistake talking about objectives'

Paolo Maldini has given an interview to Sky Sport to reveal the current situation ongoing at AC Milan.Speaking on the issues at the club, Maldini said '​It’s a delicate moment, but part of the growth process. There were a lot of expectations, which is natural, but we made a mistake by talking about objectives.'He added that '​We inherited a club running at a loss of €126m, had to run a zero-cost transfer strategy and were banned from Europe also because of previous owners. If we just say that clearly, then people have a more complete idea of what we’re dealing with.'For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.