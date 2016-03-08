Maldini: 'We made a mistake talking about objectives'
26 October at 13:15Paolo Maldini has given an interview to Sky Sport to reveal the current situation ongoing at AC Milan.
Speaking on the issues at the club, Maldini said 'It’s a delicate moment, but part of the growth process. There were a lot of expectations, which is natural, but we made a mistake by talking about objectives.'
He added that 'We inherited a club running at a loss of €126m, had to run a zero-cost transfer strategy and were banned from Europe also because of previous owners. If we just say that clearly, then people have a more complete idea of what we’re dealing with.'
