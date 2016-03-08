Maldini: 'We made a mistake talking about objectives'

26 October at 13:15
Paolo Maldini has given an interview to Sky Sport to reveal the current situation ongoing at AC Milan.

Speaking on the issues at the club, Maldini said '​It’s a delicate moment, but part of the growth process. There were a lot of expectations, which is natural, but we made a mistake by talking about objectives.'

He added that '​We inherited a club running at a loss of €126m, had to run a zero-cost transfer strategy and were banned from Europe also because of previous owners. If we just say that clearly, then people have a more complete idea of what we’re dealing with.'

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.