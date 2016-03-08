Man behind Roma stadium plans arrested

The president of the Capitoline assembly Marcello De Vito of the M5S was arrested for corruption in the investigation of the prosecutor's office on the new stadium of Rome.



De Vito was arrested in an operation of the Provincial Command of Rome which led to another three arrests and a disqualification measure of the temporary prohibition to engage in entrepreneurial activity against two entrepreneurs. The crimes envisaged, are of corruption and trafficking of illicit influences.



In addition to the procedures connected with the construction of the new stadium in Rome, the survey also included the construction of a hotel at the former Rome Trastevere train station and the redevelopment of the area of ​​the former General Markets of Roma Ostiense. The survey has shed light on a series of corrupt operations carried out by entrepreneurs through the intermediation of a lawyer and a businessman, who act as a link with De Vito in order to obtain favourable measures for the realization of important real estate projects.



