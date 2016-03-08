In fact, as exclusively revealed by Calciomercato.com back in May, Pep Guardiola and Man City even offered €80m for the Brazilian winger, which Juventus rejected.

However, reports now suggest that the Bianconeri could decide to give up Douglas Costa, as the dream of signing Paul Pogba is becoming more and more possible. In fact, there are two options for Agnelli and co. to consider.

Juventus could either accept a hefty offer from Man City, using the money to land Paul Pogba, or try to negotiate with Man Utd over a potential swap deal. Back in May, Juve really didn't want to let Costa go, but that could be about to change as the January transfer market nears.