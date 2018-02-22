Man City and Real Madrid dealt blow as Hazard commits to Chelsea
22 May at 15:40Chelsea star Eden Hazard has dealt a blow to the hopes of Real Madrid and Manchester City of signing him.
In an interview that he gave to London Evening Standard, Hazard all but pledged his future to Chelsea. He said: "We have a lot of players who are used to winning trophies and we will find them ready for next season. We all want to fight for the title "
Hazard's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2020 and he has reportedly already turned down offers of a new contract with Chelsea.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments