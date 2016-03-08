Man City and United on alert as Barcelona 'ready to listen to offers' for Umtiti
17 March at 13:30Samuel Umtiti is having a difficult season at the Nou Camp, with the Frenchman having missed most of the ongoing campaign due to a serious knee injury. Despite this, however, the centre-back has many suitors across Europe, with Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly being the teams most intrigued by the possibility of signing the world champion.
According to the Sun, Barcelona is willing to listen to offers in the summer transfer market for Umtiti. The English paper also suggests that the two Manchester clubs will be very attentive on this matter because the Blaugrana could open the door to them, given the pursuit of Ajax' prodigy Matthijs de Ligt.
Umtiti appreciates both destinations and could look for a change of air, despite a so far quite positive spell at the Nou Camp. Since his arrival from Lyon in the summer of 2016, Umtiti has featured in 93 matches for Barcelona, scoring 2 goals and assisting another one.
