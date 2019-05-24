Man City, Bayern Munich president confirms Sane interest: first bid made
Now, however, he could be on his way towards a return. The relationship with the current head coach, Pep Guardiola, is reportedly not at its best and thus the German is considering leaving the club this summer.
In an interview with a newspaper, the president of Bayern Munich, Uli Hoeness, revealed their interest in the player: "Sane? Yes, we are working on him". This has fueled the rumours and as reported by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, talks are underway.
In fact, Bayern Munich have already presented their first bid: €80m. Talks are well underway and the German side are now waiting for Man City's response to the offer, which certainly is a hefty one.
