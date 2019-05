Man City, Bayern Munich president confirms Sane interest: first bid made

​It's now official: Bayern Munich are working to sign Manchester City's 23-year-old winger, Leroy Sané, who left Bundesliga and Schalke 04 back in 2016 to join the Premier League side.Now, however, he could be on his way towards a return. The relationship with the current head coach, Pep Guardiola, is reportedly not at its best and thus the German is considering leaving the club this summer. In an interview with a newspaper , the president of Bayern Munich, Uli Hoeness, revealed their interest in the player: "Sane? Yes, we are working on him". This has fueled the rumours and as reported by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, talks are underway.In fact, Bayern Munich have already presented their first bid: €80m. Talks are well underway and the German side are now waiting for Man City's response to the offer, which certainly is a hefty one.