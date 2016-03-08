Man City boss Guardiola sends congratulations to former club Brescia on Serie A return

04 May at 15:45
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is no stranger to Serie A; the Spanish manager having played for both Brescia and Roma during his playing days. Yesterday, it was official the Brescia had won Serie B and would be returning to Serie A. On Twitter, Guardiola took the time to wish his former club all the best for their new challenge.
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.