Man City boss Guardiola sends congratulations to former club Brescia on Serie A return
04 May at 15:45Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is no stranger to Serie A; the Spanish manager having played for both Brescia and Roma during his playing days. Yesterday, it was official the Brescia had won Serie B and would be returning to Serie A. On Twitter, Guardiola took the time to wish his former club all the best for their new challenge.
Tanti auguri per il meritato ritorno in @SerieA! Sono molto contento per tutti voi, specialmente per @edoardo_piovani. Brescia, una squadra e una cittá indimenticabili! https://t.co/g91X2CbSwd— PepTeam (@PepTeam) May 4, 2019
