Manchester City are interested in signing Riyad Mahrez, and therefore to rekindle an interest they have long held.

The Algerian triumphed in the Premier League with Leicester City in an epic 2016 campaign, and earned a PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

The 27-year-old star scored 12 league goals last season, adding ten assists.

Mahrez was linked to a €60 million move to the Etihad this January, but the King Power Stadium side were unwilling to let go of their star player during the campaign.

Though City are very well stocked up front, Pep Guardiola is worried about Premier League teams defending deeper and deeper, especially in Manchester.

The idea is that Mahrez would be able to take players on and dribble them, thus creating openings for City.

The Mancunians ended the season with a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield, and a hard-fought 3-1 win over Brighton.

According to the Metro, it appears that Mahrez is now close to a move worth €66 million, though the Sky Blues will also send Patrick Roberts to Leicestershire.