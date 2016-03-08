Man City crisis: De Bruyne injures knee in training
16 August at 18:50Bad news for Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne was injured in training yesterday, and appeared in crutches at a movie premiere a few hours later.
According to journalist Kristof Terreur, the Belgian international claims that it affected a similar area he hurt back in 2016, when he suffered a ligament tear.
As explained in the tweet below, the Citizen doesn’t believe that his ligaments themselves have been damaged...
Kevin De Bruyne will undergo more tests today. His knee feels the same as in 2016, when he damaged the lateral ligament in his right knee - he believes that there’s no ACL damage. #mcfc pic.twitter.com/vtbjaVP2zf— Kristof Terreur
Go to comments