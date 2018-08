Kevin De Bruyne will undergo more tests today. His knee feels the same as in 2016, when he damaged the lateral ligament in his right knee - he believes that there’s no ACL damage. #mcfc pic.twitter.com/vtbjaVP2zf — Kristof Terreur

Bad news for Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne was injured in training yesterday, and appeared in crutches at a movie premiere a few hours later. According to journalist Kristof Terreur, the Belgian international claims that it affected a similar area he hurt back in 2016, when he suffered a ligament tear.As explained in the tweet below, the Citizen doesn’t believe that his ligaments themselves have been damaged...