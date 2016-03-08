Man City eye Napoli’s Koulibaly in summer of 2020
16 October at 15:55English Premier League outfit Manchester City have identified Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly as their primary target next season, as per Goal.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The defending Premier League champions are struggling on the defensive front after a number of injuries in the early part of the season.
The problems became even bigger as City manager Pep Guardiola did not buy a replacement in the recently concluded summer transfer window for Vincent Kompany who has left the club and joined Belgian outfit R.S.C. Anderlecht as a player-manager.
However, as per the latest report, the former Barcelona manager have identified the 28-year-old as the number of target in the summer of 2020 to bolster their defensive unit.
Koulibaly has been with the Naples-based club since 2014 when he joined them from a Beligan club Genk for a reported fee of £6.5 million.
Since then, Koulibaly has represented Gli Azzurri in 158 league matches where he has scored 10 goals as well.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments