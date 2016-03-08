Man City face competition from Bayern for Juve defender; the situation
29 June at 11:45After just a year in Bianconeri, Joao Cancelo appears to be heading for the door. The Portuguese full-back signed for the club from Valencia last summer, after a successful spell on loan with Juventus' Serie A rivals Inter Milan.
However, after a disappointing second half of the season, Cancelo is rumoured to be sold by the club. Manchester City have been linked as frontrunners for the Portuguese defender, with Juventus proving to be a barrier in their pursuit. City have reportedly offered around 40-50 million euros for the player, with the possible inclusion of Danilo as a counterpart.
Despite this, Juventus are insistent on their demands: 60 million euros, cash, without any player exchanges. City are finding this hard to justify and now, to complicate matters for the Premier League side, Bayern Munich have now entered the race. Juve have opened dialogues with the Bavarian side and now, City must act fast if they wish to sign the full-back.
