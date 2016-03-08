Man City give Napoli fresh ultimatum after increasing Jorginho bid
06 June at 15:55According to the latest reports from Sky Sport, Manchester City have not given up hope of signing Jorginho during this summer’s transfer window, despite the fact that Napoli are continuing to hold out for as much money as possible.
Indeed, the former Hellas Verona starlet is City’s main target, with Pep Guardiola looking to strengthen his squad in one or two key positions ahead of next season.
The Citizens’ latest offer for the 26-year-old amounts to €55 million: €47 million plus €8 million in bonuses. They expect to receive an answer from Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis within a week, or they will focus their efforts elsewhere.
Jorginho has recently emerged as an important part of the Italian national team, having started all three matches under the tutelage of Roberto Mancini so far. Only time will tell whether the Premier League champions can reach an agreement with a club which is renowned across Europe for their tough negotiating tactics.
