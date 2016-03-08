Man City given huge transfer boost as Napoli reveal squad for pre-season training
02 July at 20:20Napoli have basically confirmed that Jorginho will soon join Manchester City as their star Jorginho has not been included in their pre-season squad by Carlo Ancelotti.
The Italian manager has named the squad that will begin the pre-season training in Dimaro and the Italy International has not been included in the team.
Jorginho is expected to complete a € 55 million move to Man City in the coming weeks and Napoli’s omission confirms the Premier League champions are set to confirm the acquisition of the Brazilian-born midfielder.
Younes, who is set to join the partenopei as a free agent, is not going to join his new team-mates on the 10th of July when Napoli’s training camp will begin.
The likes of Marek Hamsik, Amato Ciciretti, Roberto Inglese and Simone Verdi will be in Dimaro.
Here’s Napoli full squad:
Goalkeepers: Sepe, Contini
Defenders: Tonelli, Maksimovic, Albiol, Chiriches, Luperto, Hysaj, Ghoulam, Mezzoni
Midfielders: Grassi, Ciciretti, Gaetano, Allan, Rog, Diawara, Hamsik
Strikers: Inglese, Lorenzo Insigne, Roberto Insigne, Verdi, Callejon, Ounas.
