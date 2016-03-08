Napoli have basically confirmed that Jorginho will soon join Manchester City as their star Jorginho has not been included in their pre-season squad by Carlo Ancelotti.The Italian manager has named the squad that will begin the pre-season training in Dimaro and the Italy International has not been included in the team.Jorginho is expected to complete a € 55 million move to Man City in the coming weeks and Napoli’s omission confirms the Premier League champions are set to confirm the acquisition of the Brazilian-born midfielder.Younes, who is set to join the partenopei as a free agent, is not going to join his new team-mates on the 10of July when Napoli’s training camp will begin.The likes of Marek Hamsik, Amato Ciciretti, Roberto Inglese and Simone Verdi will be in Dimaro.Here’s Napoli full squad:: Sepe, Contini: Tonelli, Maksimovic, Albiol, Chiriches, Luperto, Hysaj, Ghoulam, Mezzoni: Grassi, Ciciretti, Gaetano, Allan, Rog, Diawara, Hamsik: Inglese, Lorenzo Insigne, Roberto Insigne, Verdi, Callejon, Ounas.