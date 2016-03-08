Man City, Guardiola is furious as Barcelona open their doors to him: the latest
09 December at 22:10Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are coming off a bad 1-2 loss to Manchester United in the English Premier league as they are third in the EPL standings. Klopp's Liverpool have a 14 point cushion on Man City as the Reds have been nearly perfect so far this season. Second placed Leicester have an impressive 6 point lead on Guardiola's team as the Spanish boss does not seem very pleased by his team's play of late. Guardiola recently spoke to the English press in his post-derby conference, here is what he had to say:
'United played a good defensive game, we have to give them credit. You have to play at a high level when you play against teams like Liverpool, Juve, Barcelona, Real Madrid, maybe we aren't up to it...'.
BARCELONA KEEP THEIR DOORS OPEN TO PEP - Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke about Guardiola to Goal.com (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say on the matter: 'Our doors are always open for Pep. He was the one who decided to leave but as I said, our doors remain open...'.
Guardiola will certainly be staying on at Man City till the end of the season but his future remains in doubt past that point. Many clubs including Barcelona would dream about signing Guardiola as time will tell. More to come on the matter. Click here for more news
