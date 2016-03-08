Man City, Guardiola: "Napoli have a great team..."

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola spoke to the press about Napoli, here is what he had to say on the matter: " In Europe, anything can happen. Napoli? They have a great team, incredible. They have talent and they are well coached. Ucl games are different compared to EPL games, you really have to be on your game. Liverpool? They tried to play their game against Napoli but Napoli surprised them...".



For more news visit Calciomercato.com.