Man City identify Skriniar’s alternative

English Premier League outfit Manchester City have identified an alternative to Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s defender Milan Skriniar.The Manchester-based club have been linked with the 24-year-old since a serious injury to first-choice centre-back Aymeric Laporte, which ruled the French international out for up to six months.As per the Guardian , Pep Guardiola have identified Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu as a possible candidate who can join the defender Premier League champions if they fail in their pursuit of Skriniar.