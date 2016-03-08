Man City identify Skriniar’s alternative

27 September at 16:25
English Premier League outfit Manchester City have identified an alternative to Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s defender Milan Skriniar.

The Manchester-based club have been linked with the 24-year-old since a serious injury to first-choice centre-back Aymeric Laporte, which ruled the French international out for up to six months.

As per the Guardian, Pep Guardiola have identified Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu as a possible candidate who can join the defender Premier League champions if they fail in their pursuit of Skriniar.

