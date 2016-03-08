Man City interested in signing Brescia’s Tonali
27 November at 09:20English Premier League giants Manchester City are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali in the upcoming transfer windows, as per Fichajes.net cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is becoming one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs from within the country and also from abroad.
As per the latest development, City’s manager Pep Guardiola is extremely impressed with Tonali due to his recent performances and is now eager to bring him to Manchester in the near future in order to avoid competition from the likes of Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan.
Tonali is a Brescia’s academy product and was promoted to the senior in January last year.
Since then, the Italy international has represented his current club in 66 matches in all competition where he has scored six goals and provided 11 assists.
