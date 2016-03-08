Man City join Juventus in race for Fiorentina starlet
03 October at 11:15Fiorentina have so far been the revelation of the Serie A season and many of their players are performing at a very high level, which has made the transfer market dynamics move a bit and has attracted the interest of the big market players.
In the previous days, there have been talks of Juventus' interest in Nikola Milenkovic. The Serbian giant has become one of his team's most reliable players this season and is deservedly in centre of the attention.
However, it has no emerged that Juventus will have a very strong competitor in the race for Milenkovic, as it is reported that Manchester City of Pep Guardiola have awakened their interest and even sent scouts to follow the player in Fiorentina - Atalanta last weekend.
At the age of 20, Milenkovic is already performing extraordinarily and still has a lot of room for improvement. He has scored 2 goals in 7 Serie A matches this season and featured in the full amount of minutes so far.
He is also a regular for his country, despite experiencing his debut shortly before the World Cup this summer.
