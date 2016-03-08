Man City lead Barca in race to sign Juve’s midfielder
02 November at 16:30English Premier League giants Manchester City are leading the race to sign the Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ highly-rated midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Bentancur has also fallen in the packing order of the midfielders at the club after the arrival of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in the summer transfer window.
The Uruguay international has attracted interest from Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the recent past, but as per the latest report, City are now leading the race to sign the midfielder in the near future.
Bentancur has been with the Old Lady since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Argentine club Boca Juniors for a reported fee of €12.5 million.
Since then, Bentancur has represented the Bianconeri in 58 league matches, where he has scored two goals.
