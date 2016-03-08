Man City, Liverpool and PSG ready to splash the cash for Napoli's Insigne

Insigne deluso Napoli fascia bocca
10 March at 16:00
Lorenzo Insigne has experienced a difficult week for Napoli, missing a penalty against Juventus in Serie A and then getting benched for the Partenopei's last 16 first leg against Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League.

However, this does not change the fine season he is having with Napoli. The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals and assisted another 7 for Napoli across all competitions and is a player greatly appreciated by Europe's top clubs.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City, PSG and Liverpool would be ready to make an offer for the little Italian in case of an opening from his agent Mino Raiola. The value of the Napoli captain is reportedly more than 100 million and Aurelio De Laurentiis, for now, has no intention to sell his asset.

