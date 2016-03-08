In an interview with France Football , former Man City midfielder Yaya Toure revealed some remarkable details regarding Pep Guardiola, accusing the manager of racism.

"I tried to understand it and I even asked the coaches for my stats. When I realised that they were as good or better, both in training and in matches, as those who played and were younger than me, I understood that it was not a question of physicality. I don’t know why but I have the impression that he was jealous, he took me for a rival.

"Do you really think he could've been like that with Andres Iniesta? It got to the point where I wondered if it was because of my skin colour.





"He pretends that he has no issues with black football players because he is too smart to be caught, he will never admit it," Toure concluded.

"Perhaps we Africans are not always treated in the same way by certain people. When you see the problems Guardiola has often had with African players, everywhere he has been, I ask myself questions. I want to break his myth.