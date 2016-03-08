Man City offer Danilo in Cancelo deal to Juventus
23 June at 13:15Premier League giants Manchester City have offered Juventus a chance to sign Danilo in an exchange deal for Joao Cancelo.
The Portuguese full-back has been highly linked with a Juventus exit this summer and it is likely that he leaves the club. Manchester City have been linked with a move a season after he arrived at the club from Valencia last summer.
We understand that while Man City have been in continuous talks with Juventus over the signing of Cancelo, the bianconeri have to sell the player by the 30th of June for reasons linked to financial fair play.
But it is understood that City have tried to insert Danilo in the deal, but Juventus only want a full cash deal with no player. They want a fee of 60 million euros to let the right-back go.
Danilo is a target for Inter and he doesn't interest Juve currently. It is unlikely he arrives in Italy this summer as Antonio Conte too has rejected the chance of signing the full-back.
