Man City once again interested in Juve star: the Bianconeri's position revealed

Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for two central defenders and, as reported by Goal.com, the Manchester City coach would have returned to thinking about his old 'pupil' Leonardo Bonucci. The current vice-captain of Juventus is the perfect profile for Guardiola, who wants his defenders to be, above all, able to create.



However, the 33-year-old centre-back only recently renewed his contract with the Bianconeri, where he returned in the summer of 2018 after a year spent at AC Milan, which he himself considered a grave career error.



This is why, to date, Bonucci has no intention of leaving Turin and Juventus, where he is currently one of the undisputed leaders of the team along with Buffon and Chiellini.



The club itself has no intention of selling Bonucci, as they consider him fundamental for the further growth of two young defenders such as De Ligt and especially Demiral.



Thus said, the only centre-back on his way out of the club remains Daniele Rugani, who risks having even less space in the future than he has had this season so far. In short, Guardiola will have to wait, but for now, Bonucci is not for sale.