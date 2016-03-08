Man City preparing for worst scenario with UEFA: the possible consequences
28 June at 16:35Manchester City could be excluded from the next edition of the Champions League for failure to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules. The English champions have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are awaiting the resolution of the case. Meanwhile, English media have begun analyzing the possible consequences of the worst case scenario - exclusion from the top European competition.
Pep Guardiola
With the English treble already in their hands, the Manchester City coach has one obsession: the Champions League. The possible exclusion could lead to a change of scenery. The former Barcelona and Bayern coach was linked to Juventus before and even himself he spoke of a possible return to Barcelona and a negative judgment from CAS could make things move.
Keeping the best players
With the exclusion, it is likely that many players would ask to leave. David Silva has already announced his departure in 2020 after his contract with the club expires and Sergio Aguero could do the same. The rest of the squad has won all possible titles at the domestic level, so they would be left without a new challenge. This could make them look for new destinations to compete for the Champions League.
Signing more stars
Keeping the best players would be complicated but attracting the stars would be even more complicated. It would be very difficult to convince a world-class player to sign for a club that will not compete in Europe. In addition, City would not have as much money for signings, since a good part of their income comes from Champions League participation.
Economic problems
The budget of the team would be affected by no income from Champions League participation and it would affect the economic sphere of the club a lot. Not having a high budget means not being able to keep or bring quality players which translates into not being able to compete at the same level and consequently having fewer chances of finishing at the top of the Premier League standings.
Fans' expectations
Finally, the fans have been asking the team to win the Champions League for years, a title that has been given priority since the club ownership changed. Failing to do so has made the fans desperate and having achieved everything in England could demotivate an audience that could stop filling the stadiums and would thus generate less income.
