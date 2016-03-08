Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was asked: “Which player have you tried for but failed to sign?”



It is no surprise that Lionel Messi is the object of desire of the greatest clubs in Europe. Now, the head and president of Manchester City, Khaldoon al Mubarak, has publicly acknowledged that the English team tried to sign the Argentinian superstar, but unsuccessfully.The chairman of the English champions was asked in an interview before a crowded auditorium 'What player did you want at City that you could not sign?' His answer was clear: "Messi." His response caused an exclamation from everyone present and even a salvo of applause."We asked Guardiola to talk to him, we offered him triple the salary he has at Barcelona, but he never accepted," Al Mubarak added.Mundo Deportivo stated in September 2016 that the Citizens tried to sign Messi and that Pep Guardiola had intervened in the attempt. However, the coach later denied this in a press conference, contradicting to what Al Mubarak stated about the matter.