Man City, PSG facing competition for Mahrez from Spain
18 March at 19:20French side Paris Saint Germain will face competition for Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Don Balon via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen on the 29-year-old Algerian winger, who is contracted to the Citizens until 2023. Considering the Sky Blues’ two-season ban from the Champions League, many top players in the squad are being linked with moves away. Mahrez has featured semi-regularly for coach Pep Guardiola this season, but may find more consistent playing time elsewhere.
Manchester City want €100 million for the former Leicester City man, the report continues. Both PSG and Real Madrid appreciate his qualities and are looking to strengthen their attack in the upcoming summer transfer window. Mahrez has made 37 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total 2430 minutes. In that time, he has scored nine goals and provided 14 assists.
Apollo Heyes
