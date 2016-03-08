Man City reach agreement with ex-Sampdoria star

07 May at 12:30
Man City are said to be advanced talks with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Premier League club are thought to be close to an agreement, with a figure of €55 million, and a contract til 2024 being rumoured by CalcioMercato journalist Fabrizio Romano.



 
.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.