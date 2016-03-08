Man City reach agreement with ex-Sampdoria star
07 May at 12:30Man City are said to be advanced talks with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
The Premier League club are thought to be close to an agreement, with a figure of €55 million, and a contract til 2024 being rumoured by CalcioMercato journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting. The agreement is close for €55M, the Portuguese is ready to accept the contract until 2024. #transfers #ManCity #MCFC #PremierLeague— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2019
Il… https://t.co/FjPG63bDqt
.
Go to comments