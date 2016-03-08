Man City reveals Cancelo's jersey number - pics

It is now official, Cancelo is a new Man City player and Danilo is a new Juve player. Juve announced that Danilo will cost them 37 million euros where as Cancelo is going to Man City for 65 million euros. Man City have also confirmed the signing as they also revealed Cancelo's City jersey number. The Portuguese defender will wear number 27 with Man City. More to come on the matter. You can view a picture of Cancelo bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.





