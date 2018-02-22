Manchester City are also interested in adding a

His name: Toni Kroos, who has already worked with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

The Spanish Coach is interested in adding to his midfield, where David Silva and Fernandinho aren’t getting any younger.

Though he is doing perfectly well at Real Madrid, the 28-year-old - who has scored eight times this season in all competitions - has been linked with a departure alongside Luka Modric.

The German international isn’t the first Galactico that Guardiola has been linked to - the other being Isco.

Guardiola has issued an ultimatum to Kroos, who is also wanted by Manchester United, because he sees him as being a complete midfielder.

The irony is that Kroos was very close to Manchester United four years ago, only for the Red Devils to pull out because they had deals with Ander Herrera and Luke Shaw.

“Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer,” former Coach David Moyes explained.

“I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent. – it was done.”