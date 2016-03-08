Man City scouted Dybala, Liverpool prepare Salah swap deal?
13 February at 10:30Paulo Dybala is not in the form of his life at Juventus. The Argentinean striker has only scored two goals in 20 Serie A appearances so far this season but both Max Allegri and Pavel Nedved have recently confirmed that his performances have not been disappointing in any way.
Italian and English media are linking with Argentinean with away from Turin in the summer and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City's CEO Ferrano Soriano was in Rome to scout Dybala in Juventus' 2-1 win over Lazio in January.
According to the Italian paper, Juventus are not planning to sell the Argentinean although an offer in the region of € 120 million could convince the Old Lady to discuss the player's transfer. Il Corriere dello Sport confirms that an option for the player's future could be Liverpool as Momo Salah has emerged as a transfer target of the Black-and-Whites. A swap deal between Dybala and Salah could be on the cards in the summer. Today's edition of Tuttosport also reports that the swap deal between the two players could be an opportunity for bith clubs as soon as the season comes to an end.
Go to comments