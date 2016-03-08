Man City star Gundogna reveals why Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was asked his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi and his words will be liked by the fans of the Argentinean ace: "In my opinion, he is on another level compared to any other player", the Germany star told Dazn. "Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraordinary footballer, a world class player but he is not on the same galactic level of Messi".



"I think we'll never witness another player like Messi. We need to watch him and enjoy him until he is here, I am a big admirer of him".

