Man City star out for up to six weeks with new knee injury

Kevin De Bruyne has recently returned back to action for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, collecting some minutes against Burnley and Tottenham in the Premier League and Shakhtar in the Champions League, but the Belgian playmaker is now set for another lengthy stop.The 27-year-old sustained a new injury to his left knee ligaments in yesterday's League Cup match between his team and Fulham.As announced by the club, the player will not have to undergo surgery but will be unavailable for the next 5-6 weeks. Thus, the midfielder will surely miss the derby against Manchester United on November 11.