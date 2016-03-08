Lo que no llegamos a mostrar en @losangeles_ok LOLA MANGIN, la nueva novia del KUN. Ya se muestran en las redes #LAM pic.twitter.com/BU9w9mzAFM — ANGEL (@AngeldebritoOk) August 22, 2018

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been spotted smoking shisha with a model recently, a photo published by the Sun clarifies.Aguero has enjoyed a bright start to the new Premier League season and is currently the league's highest goalscorer with a tally of 3 goals in three games, despite having failed to score in the previous game against Wolves.A video released by the Sun shows Aguero smoking shisha with a model and that video has gone viral across the social media. The video shows Aguero inhaling and exhaling smoke on the camera lens.Despite the act, which as per the Sun 'does not set a good example for children', Manchester City are unlikely to take action against the Argentine striker.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)