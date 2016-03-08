Man City star spotted smoking shisha with model
27 August at 16:55Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been spotted smoking shisha with a model recently, a photo published by the Sun clarifies.
Aguero has enjoyed a bright start to the new Premier League season and is currently the league's highest goalscorer with a tally of 3 goals in three games, despite having failed to score in the previous game against Wolves.
A video released by the Sun shows Aguero smoking shisha with a model and that video has gone viral across the social media. The video shows Aguero inhaling and exhaling smoke on the camera lens.
Lo que no llegamos a mostrar en @losangeles_ok LOLA MANGIN, la nueva novia del KUN. Ya se muestran en las redes #LAM pic.twitter.com/BU9w9mzAFM— ANGEL (@AngeldebritoOk) August 22, 2018
Despite the act, which as per the Sun 'does not set a good example for children', Manchester City are unlikely to take action against the Argentine striker.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
