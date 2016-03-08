Fernandinho has defended team-mate Raheem Sterling in a recent interview.

The Manchester City winger came under fire from a tabloid for sporting a gun tattoo on one of his calves, one which he has explained was a tribute to his father, who was the victim of gun violence.

The England star was

Fernandinho believes that this was a deliberate attack on the winger:

"I don't know why the people treat him like that,'' the 33-year-old said. "I'm glad because we have him. He's a lovely guy and he never gives up, even with a lot of criticism about him and his football.

"He's one of our top players. He decided so many games for us this season, was so important for us.

"They write about him and you can see some pursue it against him. He's a lovely guy, nice guy, and every day he's up, he's happy, and I'm so glad to share the dressing room with him.''