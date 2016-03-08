Man City to make move for Inter’s Skriniar in January: report

09 September at 11:40
English Premier League giants Manchester City are likely to make a move for the Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport.

The current Premier League champions have suffered a major blow after defender Aymeric Laporte suffered a serious knee injury which has ruled him out for at least four months.

Therefore, as per the latest development, City manager Pep Guardiola have identified the 24-year-old as a perfect fit to bolster their defensive unit.

