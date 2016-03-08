Man City to pay Rodri's clause, Inter after Lukaku and Dzeko: The top news of the day

SHOW GALLERY

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



Firstly, according to Sky Sport, the Premier League champions have confirmed to the Simeone's side that they are going to pay the 70 million euros release clause set in the player's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano. Talks are now ongoing with City for a contract and they are believed to be down to details. Meanwhile, according to the same source, Atletico Madrid have identified the midfielder's replacement. Diego Simeone would like Real Madrid's Marco Llorente instead of Rodri.



Also, Inter Milan want both Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko according to GDS (via Calciomercato.com). In the last couple of days, Lukaku had the opportunity to reiterate his position to Manchester United. He wants to leave the club and wants a move to Inter. The first formal steps have been taken, now it will be up to the two clubs to find the agreement.



Meanwhile, the deal to bring Edin Dzeko seems very possible. Inter are impatient and Roma have raised their demand from 20 to 22 million euros, while Inter are offering just 13. Dzeko has already chosen the Nerazzurri as he agreed on a three-year contract worth 5 million euros per season and it only seems like a matter of time until the clubs reach an agreement.



FOR MORE OF THE TOP NEWS, SCROLL THROUGH OUR GALLERY.