Man City vs. Atalanta: Probable line-ups

Man City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy; Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, David Silva, Sterling; Aguero.

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Masiello; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovksyi; Ilicic.

After losing their first two games of the Champions League group stage, Atalanta will look to get back to winning ways this evening, although it certainly won't be easy as Man City are the opponents. Down below are the probable line-ups for both sides. La Dea will be without their star striker, Duvan Zapata.