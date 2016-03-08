Man City vs. Man Utd: Probable line-ups

Likely Man City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Mendy; B. Silva, Fernandinho, D. Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.

Likely Man Utd XI (4-3-3): De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Mata, Alexis, Martial.

It remains to be seen if these will be the line-ups once the game kicks off, though it's certain that we will be in for an exciting game no matter what players take the field.

At 17:30, the Manchester derby between City and United will kick off, acting as a perfect warm-up game for Serie A fans ahead of the clash between AC Milan and Juventus later this evening. Down below are the expected line-ups for both sides.