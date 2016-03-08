Man City vs. Man Utd: Top ten stats and facts

1. Manchester City have won just two of their last eight matches against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L4) since winning four in a row between 2013 and 2014.

2. Manchester United, who won 3-2 at the Etihad last season despite being 0-2 down, are looking to win back to back Premier League games at the stadium for just the second time, also doing so with wins in November 2008 and April 2010.

3. Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is still yet to score against Manchester United in the Premier League, attempting 19 shots in 12 games without success; among players with at least 50 Premier League goals, only Robbie Keane (22) has played more times against the Red Devils without scoring than Sterling.

Check out our gallery for the full list of stats and facts.

Later this evening, specifically 17:30, the Manchester derby will kick off. The home side, Man City, seemingly have a clear advantage, though Man Utd are coming from an impressive away win against Juventus. Down below are a few interesting stats and facts about the derby.