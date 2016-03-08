Man U: how Strootman’s Marseille switch complicates Mou transfer plans
27 August at 10:54Manchester United had been linked with signing Kevin Strootman in the past but during the last summer transfer window, the Red Devils didn’t make an offer for the experienced Dutchman who is now set to join Marseille for a fee close to € 25 million.
Strootman wanted to end his career in Roma and neither he nor the fans are happy with the decision to close the deal with the French club.
The sale of Strootman, however, is also a bad news for United because the Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing Lorenzo Pellegrini in the January transfer window.
After the departures of Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman, the Giallorossi have a brand-new midfield department and the Italian midfielder is not likely to leave the Olimpico anytime in the future.
Eusebio Di Francesco is a long time admirer of Pellegrini and after the sale of Strootman, he is not going to allow the Italian midfielder to leave the Olimpico in the middle of the season.
