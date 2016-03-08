Man United and City decide Sarri’s future at Chelsea?

Maurizio Sarri has had an interesting first six months of his tenure at Chelsea Football Club. The Italian head coach joined the club in the summer to replace Antonio Conte, arriving from Napoli where he had just given Juventus a real run for their money in the Serie A title race. Sarri's time at Chelsea started well, the club in a strong position after the first ten games.However, things are starting to spiral out of control for Sarri in West London. After embarassing 4-0 and 6-0 defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City respectively, Sarri is treading on thin ice.Chelsea have big games coming up in the next few weeks; matches that could well decide Sarri's future. Today, Chelsea face Manchester United in the FA Cup, whilst their next match sees them take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup final. Therefore, poor results in both games could spell the end for Sarri at Chelsea.

