Man United and City prepare bidding war for Juventus star defender

Manchester City and United are determined to sign Juventus defender Joao Cancelo, Tuttosport reports. The Portuguese right-back has been identified as the perfect defensive reinforcement by both Premier League giants who are reportedly ready to offer € 60/70 million for the former Inter star.



Cancelo joined Juventus on a € 40 million deal last summer but after a good start to the season he struggled to put down good consistent performances. Also, his relationship with Massimiliano Allegri is reported to be pretty poor and for all these reasons Juventus could decide to sell the player at the end of the season.



Cancelo, however, has recently denied his tense relationship with Allegri after that he 'liked' an #AllegriOut post on Instagram.



According to Tuttosport, the likes of Cristiano Piccini and Matteo Darmian are regarded as possible replacements for the Portuguese right-back. The offers of the Citizens and the Red Devils are reportedly ready to be submitted. Will Juve eventually decide to sell Cancelo?



